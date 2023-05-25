Bliss students plan for the future thanks to a local non profit

BLISS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Saving for college is often out of reach for students in rural districts. And for some, the thought may even be out of reach.

That’s changing through a partnership nine schools, including Bliss, have with High Desert College Collaborative.

Bags Brokaw, Founder and Director of High Desert College Collaborative says, “The mission of High Dessert is very simply to empower students to pursue education beyond high school so that they can have more promising futures for themselves and their communities.

HDCC is a non profit that takes donations through Sun Valley Community School.

From donations, they give kids in elementary and middle school’s a 125 dollar scholarship through IDeal

IDeal is Idaho’s 529 education savings plan.

In order to be selected.. the students research and write about what college or university they would like to go to and what they want to be.

“The thing that I hope they take away from it is just the simple fact that we got them to start thinking about things real early. It will be amazing for them to read what they actually wrote what they wanted to be when they grow up and compare it to where they actually end up. But, to have them even thinking about it that is just an opportunity they wouldn’t have any other way,” said Bliss Superintendent Kevin Lancaster.

Some of the recipients had dreams of being a mineralogist, ecologist, OBGYN, and fashion designer.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.