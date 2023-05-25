Circle K offers 40-cent fuel discount for a limited time ahead of Memorial Day

More than 3,600 pump locations will offer the gas included in the promotion.
More than 3,600 pump locations will offer the gas included in the promotion.(Xnatedawgx / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:14 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Many Circle K gas stations across the country are cutting fuel prices for drivers during a special event Thursday afternoon.

The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (local time) at participating locations with Circle K branded fuel.

More than 3,600 pump locations offer the gas included in the promotion.

According to the company, there is no limit on the number of gallons that can be purchased. The discount will be up to 40 cents per gallon in accordance with applicable laws in certain states.

The company said the price on the pump will reflect the discounted price during that time.

This promotion comes ahead of a seasonal surge in fuel demand leading into the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

AAA predicts road trips will be up 6% over last year, with more than 37 million people driving to their destination.

“The rise in demand for gasoline is helping to push pump prices higher for now,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bair now has three 10.15 100-meter times this year
Bair cruises to 4A 100-meter title, ties state record he set day before
Tyler Dominguez allegedly spat on and struck staff members at the facility.
Twin Falls man charged with battery of health care workers
A Jerome man was sentenced to prison for a 2020 murder.
Jerome man sentenced for 2020 murder
Antonio Jacob Gallegos, 28, of Burley is charged with murder, among other felonies.
Jerome murder suspect bound over to district court
58 YEAR OLD GOODING COUNTY RESIDENT ROGER DRIESEL WAS LAST SEEN AT A FAMILY MEMBERS HOME IN...
Gooding Police asking for communities help in finding missing man

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy discusses the continuing impasse over raising the debt ceiling on...
McCarthy’s Republicans push debt ceiling talks to brink, lawmakers leaving town for weekend
Default deadline looms amid last-minute talks
Bliss students plan for the future thanks to a local non profit
Bliss students plan for the future thanks to a local non profit
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, left, sits between attorneys John Hoover and Alice Morical on Thursday...
Indiana doctor’s discipline hearing centers on privacy, reporting of Ohio 10-year-old’s abortion
Community comes out to support Idaho’s FFA
Community comes out to support Idaho’s FFA