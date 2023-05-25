College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development excited to offer summer camps to the community

Kids could have the opportunity to use this 3-D printer in one of the programs.
Kids could have the opportunity to use this 3-D printer in one of the programs.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Brevin Monroe
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:22 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho is offering career camps this summer in order for kids as young as 12 to gain exposure to in-demand career fields.

School may be out for the summer, but the College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development program is getting in gear for the season, with different camps ranging from entrepreneurship to agriculture, there is something for all ages.

“Some of them are very young, at the age of 12 and just trying to get some exposure and exploring what’s of interest,” said Alexandrea Wolford, the Industry Program Manager at CSI. “Others are ready to make that shift into industry and so we’re kind of helping a wide array of student ages.”

Getting younger students into camps and connecting with successful local business owners in different industries is very important to program directors.

There are many goals with offering these camps.

“The goal is for them to find that passion and that interest and hopefully move into that programming or connect with local industries to understand where those first stepping stones are in that career,” said Wolford.

Seats are still available for a minimal cost and financial aid is available if needed.

For more information and to sign up visit this link.

