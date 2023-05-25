Community comes out to support Idaho’s FFA

This is the 3rd year the organization has held a golf scramble fundraiser
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:51 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 31 teams of four and over 20 sponsors helped a local and statewide organization Wednesday morning.

Idaho’s FFA Foundation helps FFA chapters around the state offset costs. On Wednesday, they hit the links of a local golf course.

Carly Weaver the Interim Executive Director says, “Today we came out to Canyon Springs Golf Course in Twin Falls just to meet with a bunch of people from the community (and) business that want to come out and support the FFA Foundation. We help raise money for Idaho FFA members throughout the entire state of Idaho. There’s over six thousand members.”

This was the third year the FFA Foundation has held the golf scramble as one of its fundraisers.

