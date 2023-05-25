CSI’s Audrey Camp takes home Steeplechase National Championship

Camp leaves CSI with three national titles
Camp leaves CSI with three national titles
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:06 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HOBBS, New Mexico (KMVT/KSVT) — A College of Southern Idaho runner is a National Champion for the third time.

Audrey Camp has won two team cross country championships with CSI. Last Friday she earned an individual title.

Camp won the 3,000-meter Steeplechase at the NJCAA Outdoor Track Championships in Hobbs, New Mexico.

Her time of 11:22:59 was 12 seconds ahead of second place.

Nobody else won a title last week, but a handful of Golden Eagles earned All-American honors by finishing in the top eight of their races.

Lydia Felix grabbed sixth in the 10,000 meters and Elizabeth Phillips finished sixth in the 1,500-meter race. Shane Gard crossed the line eighth in the men’s 1,500. Jaresa Jackson was eighth in the women’s 800 meters.

The CSI 4X800 relay women’s team finished in fifth. The team members were Audrey Camp, Jaresa Jackson, Liza Stanley, and Sophie Burnett.

