Mountain Home AFB Celebrates National Police Week

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —National Police Week is a time to recognize current law enforcement and honor those that have given the ultimate sacrifice.

Mountain Home Air Force Base held a week of activities called battle of the badges for police on the base and neighboring communities including twin falls.Police agencies got to compete with k9s, ability and skills challenges, a shooting competition, and a golf tournament to name a few.Mountain Home’s Security Forces Squadron hosted the events.

Lt. Colonel Devin Bledsoe- Commander 366th Security Forces Squadron says, “We observe national police week to honor those that have fallen in the line of duty serving the communities that they love, protect, and defend. it also gives us an opportunity to learn about other law enforcement agencies to fellowship and build camaraderie and also educate the local community as security forces and law enforcement in general.”

They say it’s a time to come together and connect the local agencies and community to the base. It should also give the community a sense of what law enforcement does to protect us.

“I think that the general public hopefully takes away from national police week is that the different ceremonies and events do provide an opportunity for fun and fellowship but again it’s honoring those that have gone before and have fallen in the community and just brining awareness to the challenges that the law enforcement community face, say Lt. Colonel Bledsoe”

National Police Week is in may every year, this year it was May 14th until May 20th

