NJCAA SOFTBALL WORLD SERIES: CSI’s season ends with loss to Gordon State

OXFORD, Alabama (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI softball team’s season is over.

The Golden Eagles lost an elimination game Wednesday to 16-seed Gordon State at the NJCAA Softball World Series.

(16) Gordon State 3, (9) CSI 2

Costly errors and a lack of timely hitting doomed the Golden Eagles. Gracie Tentinger had a solo home run and Kenzee Hale had an RBI double for CSI.

Brooke Merrill pitched innings for the Golden Eagles, allowing three runs on just four hits.

CSI finishes the season with a 45-18 record.

