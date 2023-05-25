Salute to Idaho Agriculture: FFA Foundation supports local chapters

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —FFA is an organization that many in the magic valley have taken part in over the years- including its convention held in Twin Falls.

Interim Executive Director Carly Weaver says, “FFA is historically known as Future Farmers of America and it’s been around in Idaho a very long time. We’re in our 93rd year of Idaho FFA and we’re very proud of that.. 92 going on 93 and very proud of the heritage we have there and the legacy.”

One of the things about it is it brings people of all interests and teaches them about various parts of agriculture.

“With agriculture education a lot of people think you had to grow up on a farm or a ranch. That you have to know everything about farming and that’s just really not the case.Some people grew up that way and know that lifestyle.. and it’s a great one it’s a great lifestyle to know… but, there’s kids that join in to be in the FFA program that may have a interest in an animal science class because they might’ve had a dog growing up,” Weaver says..

On Wednesday, the FFA Foundation held a fundraiser at canyon springs. They use the money to help offset costs to local chapters. This way going to nationals or the convention is more attainable.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.