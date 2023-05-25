Summer tourism in Southern Idaho also brings more traffic and parking issues

Twin Falls
Twin Falls(KMVT/KSVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we move into the summer months the number of people visiting Southern Idaho and the Magic Valley goes up along with the temperature.

Joshua Palmer with the city of Twin Falls says we have already started to see the summer influx of visitors.

He told KMVT a lot of people are trying to get out to the campgrounds now as school is ending. He said the attractions around the area bring in people from across the nation.

The increased number of visitors also creates more traffic and parking issues. The city is reminding everyone that most parking downtown has a two-hour time limit. And in the parking lots, there’s an easy way to know how long you can park there.

“We also have city parking lots, to accommodate a lot of the overflow which we do have for basically the entire summer season in the downtown area. And in the city lots they’re either white or yellow stalls, and the white stalls are all day and the yellow stalls are two hours, as well.”

He said if a car exceeds the two-hour limit they give a written warning, first, and if the car still has not moved there is a $150 fine.

