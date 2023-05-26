12th annual Magic Mountain OHV safety fair coming up

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Before you head out on an ATV, UTV, or motorbike this summer, the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is reminding people on the laws you have to follow.

Anyone under the age of 16 that will be riding on Forest Service trails and grounds this summer, is required to attend a safety class.

That law was enacted in the state 12 years ago.

To make the class fun and educational, the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office got together with the Cassia and Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, the Forest Service, Idaho Parks and Recreation and Search and Rescue to offer a weekend of classes at Magic Mountain every year in June.

The classes are on June 9, 10, and 11 at Magic Mountain.

“We teach you how to ride ATV, Motorcycle, UTV, weight distribution, proper fit and size, just all dimensions of riding on different machines, we talk about the state law and what is required, and safe riding practices,” said Lt. Daron Brown with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

While the class is required to attend under the age of 16 who plans to ride on Forest Service Land, it is open to everyone.

Lt. Brown says if you are caught riding on Forest Service land without taking this class your fine will be more than $100.00.

“Anybody can go through the course and we will help improve your riding skills and knowledge base, if you are a beginner I highly suggest you take this course, because the information that comes out of it is a great knowledge base,” said Lt. Brown.

To attend you must register via this link.

You must wear long pants, long sleeve shirt, bring a proper fitting helmet, a machine that fits you, and wear gloves. You have to wear over the ankle boots as well.

They offer classes like this all year round. More information can be found at this link.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.