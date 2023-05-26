AAA urges safety during the “100 Deadliest Days” on Idaho roadways

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With Memorial Day and the start of the summer driving season right around the corner, AAA is reminding drivers to stay safe behind the wheel.

The 100 Deadliest Days, the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when fatal crashes spike on Idaho roads each year, is cause for concern. According to preliminary data from the Idaho Transportation Department, about a third of all crash fatalities and serious injuries in 2022 occurred during this time period.

Matthew Conde, with AAA Idaho, says there is a new crop of teen drivers every year, and with school out, they really start hitting the roads.

He says while most will take some form of driver’s class and gain the knowledge, they don’t have the experience on the roadways.

“Experience or inexperience can lead to some different decision-making. It’s so important as parents to make sure we set the bar in the right place,” said Conde. “Do as I say not as I do is not a good way to teach driving. So, we need to model that correct behavior, we need to have frank conversations with kids and kind of set up a little contact, if you will. What are the things that are acceptable and not acceptable, and what are the consequences if those things don’t happen?”

Conde added that teens are represented two or three times more in fatal crashes than they should be.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.