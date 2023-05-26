Abdul-Hakim signs with Texas Rio Grande Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — All five starters for the CSI men’s basketball team this past season will play at the Division I level.

Guard Hasan Abdul-Hakim, who started 17 games and was sidelined multiple times last season due to an ankle injury, signed to play at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

The Vaqueros play in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC). Abdul-Hakim joins former Golden Eagle Daylen Williams in Edinburg, Texas.

Abdul-Hakim averaged 10.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3 assists a game in his one season in Twin Falls.

Check out this posterization from Hasan Abdul-Hakim!



The Toronto native had a team-high 18 in @CSI_MBB's win over Lee tonight#JucoProduct #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/TpZTpTB5aw — Jack Schemmel (@Jack_Schemmel27) November 4, 2022

Abdul-Hakim joins CSI players and starters Nate Meithof (Oregon State), Rob Whaley (UNLV), Isaiah Moses (UC Riverside) and Joel Armotrading (Cal Poly) at the Division 1 ranks.

