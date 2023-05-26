Report: Trump employees moved boxes of documents before Mar-a-Lago search by feds

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:30 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More is being learned about what supposedly happened at Mar-a-Lago before federal agents showed up at former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last year.

On Thursday the Washington Post reported two Trump employees moved boxes of papers at Mar-a-Lago a day before the Justice Department came to collect classified documents.

According to the Post, investigators view the timing as a potential sign of obstruction.

The newspaper reported authorities also said they believe Trump may have conducted a “dress rehearsal” with his team for moving sensitive papers before they were subpoenaed in May 2022.

The Post stated that the lawyer of one of the employees told them his client did not know what was in the boxes and was just there to help Trump aide Walt Nauta.

Prosecutors have questioned Nauta on the motive for moving the boxes and he had said in one interview it was at Trump’s direction.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bair now has three 10.15 100-meter times this year
Bair cruises to 4A 100-meter title, ties state record he set day before
Tyler Dominguez allegedly spat on and struck staff members at the facility.
Twin Falls man charged with battery of health care workers
Crash graphic
A Wendell man has died following a vehicular incident Monday morning in Jerome County
A Jerome man was sentenced to prison for a 2020 murder.
Jerome man sentenced for 2020 murder
Antonio Jacob Gallegos, 28, of Burley is charged with murder, among other felonies.
Jerome murder suspect bound over to district court

Latest News

FILE - DEA Administrator Anne Milgram, center, flanked by Attorney General Merrick Garland,...
DEA revokes license of drug distributor accused of turning blind eye to suspicious orders in opioid crisis
Investigators said the walls and floors of the home were disintegrating, and the children...
Parents arrested after 7 kids found living in deplorable conditions, police say
An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve shows price pressures ticked up in...
Price pressures ticked up in April, according to inflation gauge
Investigators said the walls and floors of the home were disintegrating and the children needed...
Parents arrested after 7 kids found living in deplorable conditions
A video given to WIS News 10 by a viewer shows the moment a Lexington County school bus and...
WATCH: Video shows school bus and tanker truck crash