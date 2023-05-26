White House welcomes college basketball champions

FILE - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds the winning trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four...
FILE - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds the winning trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa April 2, in Dallas. LSU won 102-85 to win the championship. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:10 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The NCAA basketball champions are visiting the White House Friday.

President Joe Biden will host the Louisiana State University women’s basketball team first.

There were questions about whether the team would go to the white house after the first lady Jill Biden suggested that both LSU and the team that finished second - University of Iowa - should come to the celebratory ceremony.

Later on Friday, Biden will also host the University of Connecticut’s men’s team.

Afterwards, he is departing the White House to celebrate Memorial Day weekend at Camp David.

UConn's Adama Sanogo gestures as he holds the trophy during a parade to celebrate the team's...
UConn's Adama Sanogo gestures as he holds the trophy during a parade to celebrate the team's NCAA college basketball championship, Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Hartford, Conn.(Jessica Hill | AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bair now has three 10.15 100-meter times this year
Bair cruises to 4A 100-meter title, ties state record he set day before
Tyler Dominguez allegedly spat on and struck staff members at the facility.
Twin Falls man charged with battery of health care workers
Crash graphic
A Wendell man has died following a vehicular incident Monday morning in Jerome County
A Jerome man was sentenced to prison for a 2020 murder.
Jerome man sentenced for 2020 murder
Antonio Jacob Gallegos, 28, of Burley is charged with murder, among other felonies.
Jerome murder suspect bound over to district court

Latest News

FFA Convention
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: FFA Foundation supports local chapters
A video given to WIS News 10 by a viewer shows the moment a Lexington County school bus and...
WATCH: Video shows school bus and tanker truck crash
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Russian court data: US journalist Evan Gershkovich appeals extension of detention
FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four...
Oath Keeper who stormed Capitol gets prison time in latest Jan. 6 sentencing