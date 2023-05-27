Annual prep Shrine game set for Monday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A southern Idaho tradition is just a few days away.

The annual Shrine football game, featuring some of the top seniors from around the area, will take place Monday night at Twin Falls High School.

There will be an 8-man and 11-man football game. It will be North vs. South, with I-84 being the dividing line.

The 8-man game will start at 3:30, and the 11-man matchup will start at 6.

It is $5 to attend, and proceeds go to Shriners Hospital for Children.

