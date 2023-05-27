Small tornado spotted in southern Idaho Friday afternoon

By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:45 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALTA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s been rinse, lather and repeat when it comes to afternoon storms this week, but we had an actual reported tornado sighting Friday afternoon.

Local Storm Chaser Kurt Wilcox posted this video on his Facebook page of a brief land-spout near Malta around 2:35 p.m.

He was about four miles away and tried to get closer, but it disappeared.

This was Wilcox’s first tornado, and it was located at the eastern end of Narrows Road, that runs from Almo to Malta.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bair now has three 10.15 100-meter times this year
Bair cruises to 4A 100-meter title, ties state record he set day before
Tyler Dominguez allegedly spat on and struck staff members at the facility.
Twin Falls man charged with battery of health care workers
Crash graphic
A Wendell man has died following a vehicular incident Monday morning in Jerome County
A Jerome man was sentenced to prison for a 2020 murder.
Jerome man sentenced for 2020 murder
Antonio Jacob Gallegos, 28, of Burley is charged with murder, among other felonies.
Jerome murder suspect bound over to district court

Latest News

Friday evening's online weather update {5/26/2023}
Wendell graduate to attend Columbia University in the fall
Wendell graduate to attend Columbia University in the fall
Annual ATV Safety Course at Magic Mountain
12th annual Magic Mountain OHV safety fair coming up
This National EMS Week is about recognizing where emergency care begins.
Fit and Well Idaho: National EMS Week highlights the importance of teamwork