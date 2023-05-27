Small tornado spotted in southern Idaho Friday afternoon

MALTA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s been rinse, lather and repeat when it comes to afternoon storms this week, but we had an actual reported tornado sighting Friday afternoon.

Local Storm Chaser Kurt Wilcox posted this video on his Facebook page of a brief land-spout near Malta around 2:35 p.m.

He was about four miles away and tried to get closer, but it disappeared.

This was Wilcox’s first tornado, and it was located at the eastern end of Narrows Road, that runs from Almo to Malta.

