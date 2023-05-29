Idaho man set to race in Indy 500

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —An Idaho man is set to be one of 33 driver on the grid for the Indy 500.

Sting Ray Robb (yes, that is his real legal name) is still just 21 years old and a native of Payette, Idaho.

Robb has been racing since he was five years old.

The racer has been successful in every level of racing he has done so far, including multiple race wins in both youth go-karting and the lower series’ of IndyCar.

In 2021, Robb won the Road to Indy Series and the following year finished second in the Indy Lights Series before earning a call-up to the big leagues.

For the 2023 IndyCar season Robb signed a deal with Dale Coyne Racing and the Indy 500 will be his fifth race at the highest level of formula racing in the United States.

Sting Ray competed in qualifying last week at the track and finished with the second-slowest time placing him thirty second on the grid and on the back row.

Despite his starting position the 21-year old Robb has called this experience “a dream come true” and will look to turn heads tomorrow when he takes the wheel of the number 51 car. The race is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. eastern time.

