Idaho Summer Meal Program: Hunger doesn’t take a vacation

By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:53 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — School may be out for some, but hunger doesn’t take any time off.

Many children in Idaho experience food insecurity and rely on school meals for nutrition.

Because of that the State Department of Education and districts will continue the summer meal program.

It provides meal sites- many of them schools or parks- to hand out meals to those under eighteen.

The program starts in most districts when school is out.

For a more information, Click Here.

Or contact your local school district for information about locations and times where food is available.

