Police forced to shoot two stray dogs on I-84 after causing traffic and safety issues

Each dog was shot once and neither dog had tags.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:37 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Heyburn Police Department said an officer shot two dogs running on I-84 Saturday evening after traffic was at a standstill near mile-marker 212.

In a press release issued by Heyburn Police, the two dogs had traffic completely stopped in both lanes of travel, in a stretch where the speed is 80 miles an hour.

According to the statement, officers made efforts to call the dogs to them including whistling, calling, and shouting, but the dogs were uncooperative.

The dogs were not in range to use non-lethal methods to secure them, and recognizing that traffic was heavy - and in fear for the potential of a rear end collisions at 80 mph, the officers made the decision to shoot the dogs.

The Heyburn Police Department recognizes the distress this incident has caused, due to the graphic nature of the video, we made the decision to not air its content.

The video that was posted on social media was shot by a driver who stopped on the interstate and highlights the heightened safety risks the dogs were presenting to motorists..

These circumstances are not easy for first responders or the public, and this incident is under investigation.

