AAA Idaho reminds drivers to get their emergency road kits together

By Layne Rabe
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:39 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — AAA of Idaho is reminding drivers it’s the time of year to get their emergency road kit up to speed.

Every driver should have an emergency car kit, regardless of how many miles they drive on any given day.

Matthew Conde with AAA says it’s essential to have jumper cables, flairs or reflectors, a first aid kit, and a flashlight with extra batteries.

Beyond the standard items, he also said it’s good to have a blanket, so if you have to change a tire or get on the ground you don’t have to kneel directly on the pavement.

“And there are a few things you wouldn’t commonly think about. Having a tarp and some rope can provide you with that instant shade,” said Conde. “If you’re sitting somewhere waiting for help that can make a huge difference.”

He also said if you are going to be in the higher elevation to account for much cooler temperatures as you go up in elevation.

