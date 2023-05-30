The City of Twin Falls is warning residents of door-to-door sales scams

Door-to-door scam
Door-to-door scam(WGEM)
By Layne Rabe
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:39 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we move into the summer months the city of Twin Falls is warning residents of door-to-door scams.

Joshua Palmer, the Twin Falls city manager, told KMVT the Magic Valley does see an increased number of people going door-to-door looking to sell solar panels, roofs, or even concrete services.

Palmer wants residents to know that any vendors or door-to-door salespeople are required to have a city issues license or permit them.

The license will have the salesperson’s picture, name, expiration date, and name of their business. The license proves the person has gone through the city to get approved for door-to-door sales within the city of Twin Falls.

“The other thing we’d ask is that our residents if they are approached by a door-to-door salesperson, that person is supposed to have the license displayed at the door. If they don’t have it displayed, please ask nicely to have them provide a copy of that license to you or to display that license, if they don’t you can just close the door, call 911 and we’ll have an officer go out and find that person immediately.”

Palmer said anyone looking to get a solicitor’s license can purchase one at Twin Falls City Hall for 50 dollars and will require a quick background check.

