Law enforcement in Gooding continue to investigate the death of Roger Driesel

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gooding authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Roger Driesel

Driesel was last seen alive at a house in Gooding on 2nd Avenue and Montana Street on Monday, May 15th.

After a verbal altercation with person’s there at that house that were known to Driesel’s girlfriend, he got into 2010-ish silver SUV with people unknown to family. He also left behind his wallet and phone.

On Wednesday, May 17th the 58-year-old Gooding man was reported missing to authorities.

13 days from when Roger was last seen alive, his body was found nearly three miles away at a shop located near East 1850 South and South 2100 East.

Unconfirmed reports state that he suffered blunt force trauma to the head and his death is being investigated as a homicide,

An autopsy is scheduled later this week with the Ada County Coroner’s office.

His family has set up a GoFundMe account that will now be used to cover funeral expenses, according to his sister Julie-Anne Batelaan.

The Gooding County Prosecutor’s office along with the Gooding Police Department are actively investigating Driesel’s death.

Due to the active nature of the investigation, the Gooding Police Department cannot release many details

If you have any information, please contact the Gooding Police Department at (208) 934-8436 or SIRCOMM at (208) 324-1911.

