Magic Valley Pow/Mia Awareness Association hosts ‘loud and proud’ Memorial Day event

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —In Twin Falls, residents celebrated Memorial Day by gathering for an event to honor our veterans who sacrificed so much for our freedoms, but Magic Valley Pow/Mia Awareness Association also wanted to use the day to bring attention to special event for veterans later this year.

The “Memorial Day Loud & Proud to be American Ride,” organized by the Magic Valley POW-MIA Awareness Association, started with roughly 15 motorcycle riders across the Magic Valley gathering at Pro-tech in Twin Falls. The riders loaded their bikes with flags and rode down to the veterans’ memorial ceremony at Sunset Memorial Park, waving their flags to the residents. The riders said they wanted residents to know how proud they were to be American.

Davis Lessly of the Christian Motorcycle Association said, “Once somebody is in the military, you become a brother or sister. It doesn’t matter what branch. You are a family. Family supports the family.”

Once at Sunset Memorial Park, residents paid tribute to the fallen soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice. They also paid respects to the soldiers’ families.

“I was talking to a gentleman earlier we discussed the ripple effect; when once a person decides to join the military, it affects the entire family...I don’t think everyone thinks about that part of it,” said Magic Valley POW-MIA Awareness Association director Katie Bryant.

The director said they also wanted to use the Memorial Day event to raise awareness for Wreaths Across America. Bryant said Sunset Memorial Park has 3,000 veterans in its cemetery alone.

“That is December 16th (Wreaths Across America). We always look for family members or just patriots to help us come out and lay the wreaths,” Bryant said

Sunset Memorial Park owner Rodney McMillen added he thinks Sunset is a destination for veterans just because it is a beautiful cemetery.

“During that time when we had a lot of people coming back from Vietnam when sunset got started, there was a lot of available space for veterans,” McMillen said.

Bryant said between Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls Cemetery, and West End Cemetery in Buhl, they have the daunting task of laying roughly 5,000 wreaths.

She said they are also raising funds for the wreaths, which cost $17 each.

Anyone interested in volunteering or donating can contact Magic Valley POW-MIA Awareness Association at MVPOWMIAAWARENESS@GMAIL.COM

