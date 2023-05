TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The annual Magic Valley Shrine prep football games took place Monday night.

Schools North of I-84 were on the North team. Schools south of I-84 competed on the South team.

8-MAN

North 34, South 20

11-MAN

South 29, North 8

