Study finds brain abnormality that could be linked to sudden infant death syndrome

FILE - Scientists looked into one theory for the cause of SIDS, which is a disruption of...
FILE - Scientists looked into one theory for the cause of SIDS, which is a disruption of breathing.(Unsplash)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:38 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, is the leading cause of death for babies in their first year of life and the cause has been a mystery.

Most of the time it happens when the baby is asleep.

Scientists looked into one theory for the cause of SIDS, which is a disruption of breathing.

A team studied 58 babies who had died of SIDS and compared them to a control group of a dozen babies whose causes of death were unknown.

They found an abnormality in the brain receptor of the SIDS babies.

The receptor is involved in the body’s protective response to low oxygen, causing us to awaken and gasp for air.

An abnormality could interfere with that kick-start breathing process.

The finding suggested that a larger group of SIDS cases may be related to this brain receptor abnormality.

The study was published in the Journal of Neuropathology and Experimental Neurology.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

58 YEAR OLD GOODING COUNTY RESIDENT ROGER DRIESEL WAS LAST SEEN AT A FAMILY MEMBERS HOME IN...
UPDATE: Body of missing Gooding man found
Crash graphic
A Wendell man has died following a vehicular incident Monday morning in Jerome County
Small tornado spotted in southern Idaho Friday afternoon
Small tornado spotted in southern Idaho Friday afternoon
Bair now has three 10.15 100-meter times this year
Bair cruises to 4A 100-meter title, ties state record he set day before
A Jerome man was sentenced to prison for a 2020 murder.
Jerome man sentenced for 2020 murder

Latest News

FILE - Jayde Newton helps to set up cardboard gravestones with the names of victims of opioid...
Ruling clears way for Purdue Pharma to settle opioid claims, protect Sacklers from lawsuits
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson is shown in...
Florida deputy faces trial for alleged failure to confront Parkland school shooter
Emergency road kits for sale.
AAA Idaho reminds drivers to get their emergency road kits together
An electric Jeep Wrangler is displayed on the showroom floor at the Dan O'Brien Auto Group...
Want the $7,500 tax credit for an electric vehicle? Consider leasing.
Magic Valley Pow/Mia Awareness Association hosts ‘loud and proud’ Memorial Day event