Twin Falls Western Days gets ready for its 40th year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Western Days is getting ready to celebrate a big year for its 40th anniversary this weekend.

The festivities officially kick off at 5:00 p.m. Friday evening, however, they will have a “soft” opening starting at noon on Friday, with vendors set up.

Organizers hope to draw twenty to twenty-five thousand visitors to the park for its 40th year.

The parade will be going down Blue-Lakes Boulevard and then onto Shoshone Street downtown at 9:00 a.m. with the parade line-up on Falls Ave starting at 7:00 a.m.

This year’s Western Days will include vendors from the Pacific Northwest, the parade Saturday the annual car show Saturday and Sunday, a bounce house for the kids, and plenty of food.

“We definitely pride ourselves on our food vendors and we put a lot of thought, and a lot of work into our food vendors. We definitely don’t overlap foods. We limit our vendors to certain menu items, only having a couple of items on the menu so that they can move their lines quickly.”

Western Days will be open Friday from noon to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.