Twin Falls Western Days gets ready for its 40th year

By Layne Rabe
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:40 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Western Days is getting ready to celebrate a big year for its 40th anniversary this weekend.

The festivities officially kick off at 5:00 p.m. Friday evening, however, they will have a “soft” opening starting at noon on Friday, with vendors set up.

Organizers hope to draw twenty to twenty-five thousand visitors to the park for its 40th year.

The parade will be going down Blue-Lakes Boulevard and then onto Shoshone Street downtown at 9:00 a.m. with the parade line-up on Falls Ave starting at 7:00 a.m.

This year’s Western Days will include vendors from the Pacific Northwest, the parade Saturday the annual car show Saturday and Sunday, a bounce house for the kids, and plenty of food.

“We definitely pride ourselves on our food vendors and we put a lot of thought, and a lot of work into our food vendors. We definitely don’t overlap foods. We limit our vendors to certain menu items, only having a couple of items on the menu so that they can move their lines quickly.”

Western Days will be open Friday from noon to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

58 YEAR OLD GOODING COUNTY RESIDENT ROGER DRIESEL WAS LAST SEEN AT A FAMILY MEMBERS HOME IN...
UPDATE: Body of missing Gooding man found
Crash graphic
A Wendell man has died following a vehicular incident Monday morning in Jerome County
Small tornado spotted in southern Idaho Friday afternoon
Small tornado spotted in southern Idaho Friday afternoon
Bair now has three 10.15 100-meter times this year
Bair cruises to 4A 100-meter title, ties state record he set day before
A Jerome man was sentenced to prison for a 2020 murder.
Jerome man sentenced for 2020 murder

Latest News

Door-to-door scam
The City of Twin Falls is warning residents of door-to-door sales scams
Law enforcement in Gooding continue to investigate the death of Roger Driesel
Law enforcement in Gooding continue to investigate the death of Roger Driesel
Emergency road kits for sale.
AAA Idaho reminds drivers to get their emergency road kits together
Magic Valley Pow/Mia Awareness Association hosts ‘loud and proud’ Memorial Day event