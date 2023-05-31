Flood waters starting to recede for parts of Blaine County

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Portions of Blaine County are still dealing with flooding due to a late-season snowmelt that caused parts of the Big Wood River to overflow in residential neighborhoods. Some residents are still wondering when they can get back into their homes.

About two weeks ago, at the request of the Hailey Fire Department, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office issued a mandatory flood evacuation notice for 15 residents in the Della View Subdivision in Hailey.

As of Tuesday, the flood waters have receded substantially, as the Big Wood River’s temper has been tamed from a moderate flood stage to a minor one of 5.7 feet.

Even though road closures are still in place along War Eagle Drive, Hailey Fire Chief Mike Baledge anticipates the evacuation order to be lifted sometime this week

However, in the Gimlet Subdivision, South of Ketchum, flood waters are still running a little high, said Sun Valley Fire Chief Taan Robrahn, and he doesn’t expect the evacuation order to be lifted for the seven residences along Gin Ridge Road any time soon. The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office issues a mandatory evacuation order for the seven residences in Gimlet on May 20th.

“We are still seeing some snow up in the high alpine. Once we see that reduce, and we feel comfortable with that, then we will recind those,” Robrahn said.

He said the flooding in the Gimlet area is running higher than in previous years, and since the historic flood of 2017, they have seen a change in flood patterns in Blaine County.

“In 2017, we had that really high water, and it created those new channels, and it created an easier path for the water to flow, and that is what we are seeing this year,” Robrahn said.

In the end, Robrahn said it looks like the worst is behind them. The upcoming forecast for the area seems favorable, and residents should be able to return to their homes sooner rather than later.

“We are hoping it continues to run off slowly as it has been. It’s been good for the flooding to have colder temperatures. We are happy at how it is coming off at the moment,” Robrahn said.

The fire chiefs in Sun Valley and Hailey said that many homes impacted by the flood waters are accustomed to this type of annual event. It’s just a matter of how high the waters get.

Additionally, the fire chiefs are unaware of anyone being hurt or trapped by the flooding.

