Idaho Power highlights Dam Safety Day as part of Safe Boating Week

Taking this advice seriously will help keep you and your family safe on the water this summer.
A sign near the Shoshone Falls Dam warns visitors of the dangers of the waterway. (Photo by...
A sign near the Shoshone Falls Dam warns visitors of the dangers of the waterway. (Photo by Brevin Monroe/KMVT)(Brevin Monroe/KMVT | Brevin Monroe/KMVT)
By Brevin Monroe
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Dam Safety Day, for National Safe Boating Week, Idaho Power wants to remind everyone of the dangers of not following the rules of the waterway.

Whether you are on the Snake River, or near the Shoshone Falls Dam, Angela Miller of Idaho Power says that everyone who is out on the water should always be aware of the dangers.

“They (rivers) look peaceful just like on the surface, but as soon as you look below the surface, which we can’t see, you’d see that the waters are turbulent, it’s very dangerous. We don’t want you going past the buoys because those are there to protect you,” Miller said. “It’s really not a good idea to tie your boat to one of these things either. So if you’re near those wear a life jacket, a life jacket can save your life. We even have loaner stations for people so they can borrow life jackets and hang them back up when they’re done.

Idaho law says that children 14 and under must wear a life jacket on boats 19 feet long or less, even if they are unmotorized.

Life vests are still highly recommended for everyone and the loaner stations are free of charge and are spread throughout the path of the Snake River, including one in Twin Falls.

A map of life jacket loaner stations can be found by Clicking Here.

Miller also warns about the dangers of water and electricity coming together.

“I would caution you to stay away from all the power lines and electrical equipment as well because water and electricity, they just don’t mix. If you get too close within that field you are in harm’s way,” she said.

