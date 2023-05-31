The Magic Valley Pediatric Cancer Coalition is getting ready for its 3rd Soirée

By Layne Rabe
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:16 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Pediatric Cancer Coalition is holding its Twilight on the Terrace Soiree on June 16th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by messaging the coalition on their Facebook page or going to their website here.

The President and Vice-President of the coalition stopped by KMVT’s Rise and Shine to talk about the event. That video can be viewed above.

