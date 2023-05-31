Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office rescue motorist after GPS took him off-road

Twin Falls Deputies responded to help the driver of a rental Prius who got high-centered.
By Layne Rabe
May. 31, 2023
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office had to rescue a stranded motorist at Williams Reservoir Tuesday night.

Twin Falls Deputies responded to help the driver of a rental Prius who got high-centered on the 609 2-track dirt road near Williams Reservoir, after following their GPS while traveling from Las Vegas to Seattle.

The Deputies were able to give the driver a ride back to town where they are currently trying to get arrangements to get the Prius towed off the roadway.

Sergeant Ken Mencl said if recreators have plans to be UTVing or ATVing in that area, the road is currently in-passable because the vehicle is still stuck at this time.

He also mentioned if your GPS takes you off paved roads... it’s not a good sign.

“When you’re headed to your destination and its, you know a heavily populated area to a heavily populated area, if you’re going from Pocatello to Jackpot, you’re really not going to come across roads where you’re going on gravel or 2 track dirt roads, the same would hold true if you were driving from Las Vegas to Seattle. If you’ve left the pavement, you’ve probably entered some sort of erroneous navigation route in your GPS or your GPS isn’t functioning properly.”

He said in the GPS settings, there is an option for staying on highways or freeways and to stay on paved roads.

If you think your GPS is taking you in an incorrect direction, follow the road signs.

