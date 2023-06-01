Ahoy, mateys! Motorists in Buhl experience an unusual roadblock on Wednesday

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There was a boat that took a detour on Broadway in Buhl on Wednesday.

According to Talea Haynes of Buhl, her husband, Will, was taking the old family boat to the landfill when he hit a bump as he was driving down the road and the boat and trailer detached from the truck when the ball lock broke.

Then the boat came off the trailer and ended up near a dentist’s office on Broadway in Buhl.

No one was injured in the mishap and the boat eventually made its way to the landfill.

Thanks to Talea for sending in these pictures of the boats tour on Broadway.

