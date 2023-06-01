FOOTBALL: Boise State, Idaho to appear on major networks this fall

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise State football team opens its season on ABC.

The Broncos will play at Washington on September 2 at 1:30 (Mountain Time) on ABC. Broadcast details for Boise State’s game at Memphis on September 30 are still to be determined.

The team’s other ten matchups will air on either CBS Sports Network or FOX/FS1/FS2.

2023 BOISE STATE SCHEDULE

Saturday, Sept. 2 | @ Washington (1:30 p.m.; ABC)

Saturday, Sept. 9 | UCF (5 p.m.; FS1)

Saturday, Sept. 16 | NORTH DAKOTA (10 a.m.; FS1)

Friday, Sept. 22 | @ San Diego State (8:30 p.m.; CBSSN)

Saturday, Sept. 30 | @ Memphis (TBD; TBD)

Saturday, Oct. 7 | SAN JOSE STATE (6 p.m.; CBSSN)

Saturday, Oct. 14 | @ Colorado State (TBD; FOX/FS1/FS2)

Saturday, Oct. 28 | WYOMING (TBD; FOX/FS1/FS2)

Saturday, Nov. 4 | @ Fresno State (8 p.m.; CBSSN)

Saturday, Nov. 11 | NEW MEXICO (TBD; FOX/FS1/FS2)

Saturday, Nov. 18 | @ Utah State (5 p.m.; CBSSN)

Friday, Nov. 24 | AIR FORCE (2 p.m.; FS1)

The Idaho Vandals will play a game in front of a national audience this fall. Idaho’s home game against Montana, the 89th battle for the Little Brown Stein, will be broadcast on ESPN2 on October 14 at 8:30 p.m. MT.

“We are very excited to host Montana for our homecoming game on ESPN2 in the Battle for the Little Brown Stein,” Head Coach Jason Eck said in a press release. “This is a tremendous regional rivalry that is very important to our student-athletes and fans. It will be awesome for the entire country to see the passion that comes out in the Kibbie Dome.”

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.