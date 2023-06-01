OverComers Church is hosting a Suicide Prevention Concert to bring awareness to the Magic Valley
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:54 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — OverComers Youth Group will present a Suicide Prevention Concert Saturday, June 3rd from 1 pm to 3:30 pm at the Idaho Central Credit Union City Park in Jerome. There will be free pizza, water, and giveaways at the event.
For more information head to OverComers Church website, and for the full interview watch the video above.
