OverComers Church is hosting a Suicide Prevention Concert to bring awareness to the Magic Valley

OverComers Church is holding a Suicide Prevention Concert on June 3rd in Jerome
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:54 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — OverComers Youth Group will present a Suicide Prevention Concert Saturday, June 3rd from 1 pm to 3:30 pm at the Idaho Central Credit Union City Park in Jerome. There will be free pizza, water, and giveaways at the event.

For more information head to OverComers Church website, and for the full interview watch the video above.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

58 YEAR OLD GOODING COUNTY RESIDENT ROGER DRIESEL WAS LAST SEEN AT A FAMILY MEMBERS HOME IN...
UPDATE: Body of missing Gooding man found
Police forced to shoot two stray dogs on I-84 over the weekend
Police shoot two stray dogs on I-84 after causing traffic and safety issues
Small tornado spotted in southern Idaho Friday afternoon
Small tornado spotted in southern Idaho Friday afternoon
Crash graphic
A Wendell man has died following a vehicular incident Monday morning in Jerome County
Twin Falls woman takes ownership of local bookstore in a unique way
Twin Falls woman takes ownership of a local bookstore in a unique way

Latest News

What Rising Stars Equine Therapy is all about
What Rising Stars Equine Therapy is all about
Mountain Rides is offering on-demand service to Twin Falls once again
Mountain Rides is offering on-demand service to Twin Falls once again
Behind the Business: Part 2 - Idaho’s Mammoth Cave
Behind the Business: Part 2 - Idaho’s Mammoth Cave
Wednesday evening's online weather update {5/31/2023}