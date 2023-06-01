What Rising Stars Equine Therapy is all about

The physical benefits are a lot like walking, it challenges your core muscles and balance.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:10 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Rising Stars provides equine assisted therapy to people with a huge variety of challenges or disabilities.

“Part of our program is hippo-therapy which is therapy conducted by a licensed therapist. That would be an occupational therapist or physical therapist and they bring their clientele out and they spend part of the time on the ground with the clientele and part of the time on horseback,” said Marni Porath, Ex. Dir. of Rising Stars.

The physical benefits are a lot like walking, it challenges your core muscles and balance. It also helps to stretch and strengthen muscles.

The other benefits are developmental. Sometimes being on a horse it’s the motivation to do things.

“That can be attributed to that three-dimensional movement. Providing the stimulation they need to help them to focus on an activity can also be the motivation,” said Porath.

The goal is to help our participants to rise beyond the reigns of limitations

“In learning to ride for instance they’re learning to use their fine motor skills to use the reigns they’re using verbalization to talk to the horse. They’re developing a relationship with the horse and so really the benefits are limitless,” said Porath.

Rising Stars says the community support to the non-profit has been the key to helping them.

They charge clients a small fee but most of the money is raised through donations.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

58 YEAR OLD GOODING COUNTY RESIDENT ROGER DRIESEL WAS LAST SEEN AT A FAMILY MEMBERS HOME IN...
UPDATE: Body of missing Gooding man found
Police forced to shoot two stray dogs on I-84 over the weekend
Police shoot two stray dogs on I-84 after causing traffic and safety issues
Small tornado spotted in southern Idaho Friday afternoon
Small tornado spotted in southern Idaho Friday afternoon
Crash graphic
A Wendell man has died following a vehicular incident Monday morning in Jerome County
Twin Falls woman takes ownership of local bookstore in a unique way
Twin Falls woman takes ownership of a local bookstore in a unique way

Latest News

OverComers Youth Group is hosting a suicide prevention concert June 3rd
OverComers Church is hosting a Suicide Prevention Concert to bring awareness to the Magic Valley
Mountain Rides is offering on-demand service to Twin Falls once again
Mountain Rides is offering on-demand service to Twin Falls once again
Behind the Business: Part 2 - Idaho’s Mammoth Cave
Behind the Business: Part 2 - Idaho’s Mammoth Cave
Wednesday evening's online weather update {5/31/2023}