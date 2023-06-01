What Rising Stars Equine Therapy is all about

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Rising Stars provides equine assisted therapy to people with a huge variety of challenges or disabilities.

“Part of our program is hippo-therapy which is therapy conducted by a licensed therapist. That would be an occupational therapist or physical therapist and they bring their clientele out and they spend part of the time on the ground with the clientele and part of the time on horseback,” said Marni Porath, Ex. Dir. of Rising Stars.

The physical benefits are a lot like walking, it challenges your core muscles and balance. It also helps to stretch and strengthen muscles.

The other benefits are developmental. Sometimes being on a horse it’s the motivation to do things.

“That can be attributed to that three-dimensional movement. Providing the stimulation they need to help them to focus on an activity can also be the motivation,” said Porath.

The goal is to help our participants to rise beyond the reigns of limitations

“In learning to ride for instance they’re learning to use their fine motor skills to use the reigns they’re using verbalization to talk to the horse. They’re developing a relationship with the horse and so really the benefits are limitless,” said Porath.

Rising Stars says the community support to the non-profit has been the key to helping them.

They charge clients a small fee but most of the money is raised through donations.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.