Governor Little Proclaims June 5 – 9 as Summer Food Service Program Awareness Week

“Here in Idaho, according to ‘Feeding Americas Map the Meal Gap’ we have about a little over 46,000 children who are considered food insecure.”
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:22 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little has proclaimed June 5th-9th as Summer Food Service Program Awareness Week to raise awareness about food insecurity in Idaho

The program provides healthy food choices when school meal programs are not operating. Access to free summer meals and snacks will start Monday June 5th for all children ages 18 and younger in locations throughout the state.

The program has sponsors around the Gem State such as schools and churches that will provide different meal and snack options such as morning and afternoon snacks, breakfast and supper or lunch and an afternoon snack.

“Here in Idaho, according to ‘Feeding Americas Map the Meal Gap’ we have about a little over 46,000 children who are considered food insecure,” said Mary All Liby, the Summer Food Service Program Coordinator. “And that’s really, food insecurity is really not knowing where your next meal is going to come from.”

To find the site nearest to you, text FOOD to 304-30 or go to the USDA’s Find Meals for Kids map

