Rock-Paper-Scissors Tournament focuses on local charities

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The stage at the Twin Falls Downtown Commons began to take shape in the early afternoon for the fifth annual First Federal Bank charity Rock-Paper-Scissors Tournament.

Competitors from 64 local businesses battled to take home the 2023 tournament championship belt - as well as a nice cash prize for a charity of their choosing. Not to mention a trophy that is held by the winning business until next year’s event.

“This year the amount we’re giving away is $17,600,” First Federal Bank Chief Information Officer Jeff Jardine said. “It started off with a donation of $16,000 and so what it does is, each business that participates, they do an entry fee of $275 and all of that money goes strictly back to a charity depending on who wins. It’s $10,000 for first, $4,000 for second, $2,000 for third and $1,000 for fourth. And this year for the first time we have $600 for the best intro.”

The intros at the event consisted of multiple different costumes including: Dolly Parton, a 70s disco dancer, a Viking and a chicken.

After a tournament full of laughs and antics from the competitors and emcees, the final four was finally set. Local competitors like Bob Capps of Jeff’s Graphics, who was dressed a Rex from “Napoleon Dynamite,” were more than excited to do their part for a great cause.

“I think it’s very important to get out and support our local charities especially,” Capps said. “Every little bit helps and a little bit adds up to a lot so it’s really important.”

After winning eight straight best two out of three series of rock-paper-scissors, Harris CPA Rescue was crowned the champion and their $10,000 prize was donated to Broken Hearts Rescue, a local non-profit that deals with animals in need.

