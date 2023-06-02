Rock-Paper-Scissors Tournament focuses on local charities

First Federal Bank hosted their fifth annual charity tournament Thursday and gave away $17,600
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:10 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The stage at the Twin Falls Downtown Commons began to take shape in the early afternoon for the fifth annual First Federal Bank charity Rock-Paper-Scissors Tournament.

Competitors from 64 local businesses battled to take home the 2023 tournament championship belt - as well as a nice cash prize for a charity of their choosing. Not to mention a trophy that is held by the winning business until next year’s event.

“This year the amount we’re giving away is $17,600,” First Federal Bank Chief Information Officer Jeff Jardine said. “It started off with a donation of $16,000 and so what it does is, each business that participates, they do an entry fee of $275 and all of that money goes strictly back to a charity depending on who wins. It’s $10,000 for first, $4,000 for second, $2,000 for third and $1,000 for fourth. And this year for the first time we have $600 for the best intro.”

The intros at the event consisted of multiple different costumes including: Dolly Parton, a 70s disco dancer, a Viking and a chicken.

After a tournament full of laughs and antics from the competitors and emcees, the final four was finally set. Local competitors like Bob Capps of Jeff’s Graphics, who was dressed a Rex from “Napoleon Dynamite,” were more than excited to do their part for a great cause.

“I think it’s very important to get out and support our local charities especially,” Capps said. “Every little bit helps and a little bit adds up to a lot so it’s really important.”

After winning eight straight best two out of three series of rock-paper-scissors, Harris CPA Rescue was crowned the champion and their $10,000 prize was donated to Broken Hearts Rescue, a local non-profit that deals with animals in need.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

58 YEAR OLD GOODING COUNTY RESIDENT ROGER DRIESEL WAS LAST SEEN AT A FAMILY MEMBERS HOME IN...
UPDATE: Body of missing Gooding man found
Police forced to shoot two stray dogs on I-84 over the weekend
Police shoot two stray dogs on I-84 after causing traffic and safety issues
Small tornado spotted in southern Idaho Friday afternoon
Small tornado spotted in southern Idaho Friday afternoon
The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office had to rescue a stranded motorist after his GPS took him...
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office rescue motorist after GPS took him off-road
A Boise man is being investigated for possible Ponzi Scheme related to fake cannabis business
A Boise man is being investigated for possible Ponzi scheme related to fake cannabis business

Latest News

T.F.F.D. takes part in FAA mandated training at the Magic Valley Regional Airport
T.F.F.D. takes part in yearly F.A.A. training at the Magic Valley Regional Airport
Western Days Parade is set for Saturday morning, road closures start at 7 a.m.
Western Days Parade is set for Saturday morning, road closures start at 7 a.m.
How to have a successful and safe biking season.
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office reminds bicyclists of the rules of the road
Ahoy, mateys! Motorists in Buhl experience an unusual roadblock on Wednesday
Ahoy, mateys! Motorists in Buhl experience an unusual roadblock on Wednesday