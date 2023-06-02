Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Silver Oaks Farm & Market

CAREY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Stephen and Dawna Loose moved to the area from Houston to be closer to family.

They purchased a property with three and a half acres that was vacant for years and they’ve been starting to transform it.

While the land is still going through major renovations, they currently have room for beehives, chickens, and goats.

And their vision for the farm turned into an unexpected surprise.

“We discovered soon after we were under contract for the place that there’s actually the footings for a barn… it’s 3200 square feet. So, we’re looking forward to building an event barn here in the future hopefully by next year,” said Dawna Loose.

They also want to get the community involved in their classes, including goat yoga.

“We have goat yoga. As you can see, the goats love jumping up on people. And we’ve got birthday parties here. We’re planning on having some classes like soapmaking classes and yogurt and cheesemaking classes,” said Loose.

They hope to give the community a chance to interact with the goats in a peaceful environment, where you can go to Carey and relax.

