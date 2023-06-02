Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office reminds bicyclists of the rules of the road

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the temperatures rising and the kids getting out of school more people will be hitting the streets on their bikes and the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is reminding cyclers about the rules of the road.

Sergeant Ken Mencl with the Sheriff’s Office told KMVT it is not required to wear a bicycle helmet while riding it is suggested for safety.

He said anyone riding a bike must use hand signals 100 feet before a turn or stop.

If there is a designated bike lane they recommend using that lane, if they are able to keep up with the speed of traffic a bike is allowed to maintain an entire lane the same as a motorcycle, however, if they are slower than the speed of traffic they need to stay as close to the right-hand side of the road as possible.

He also talked about the difference between a bicycle and a motor vehicle at a stop sign.

“When you come up to a stop sign and there’s no other traffic even remotely close to that intersection bicyclists don’t have to stop they’re able to just go right through that intersection,” said Mencl. “If there is another vehicle in the intersection or already stopped at the stop sign bicyclists are required to yield to them.”

He added at a red light bicyclists are required to come to a complete stop but if there is no other cross traffic they can go through on a red light if it’s safe.

He also said to always check with your municipality on the laws regarding riding a bicycle on sidewalks. If it is allowed a bike is required to yield the right-of-way to any pedestrian, and shall give an audible signal before passing a pedestrian or another bicyclist.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.