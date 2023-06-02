Twin Falls Titans baseball team to play in Cal Ripken League World Series

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Titans 12-U baseball team has been invited to the Cal Ripken League World Series in Branson, Missouri in August.

“Oh man I’m looking forward to the competition. We’re traveling all that way and we‘re playing the best of the best. It’s going to be really fun,” said Titans First Baseman Colton Taylor.

Normally teams must qualify for the tournament by winning their Regional, but the Titans were nominated by the Northwest Regional Director for the World Series.

Last year’s team won a state title, made the semifinals of the Northwest Regional, and impressed.

“This team earned by the way we played last year,” said Head Coach Adam Reynolds.

Reynolds says the Titans are prepping for the big competition with a busy summer.

“This weekend we’ll play in Jerome, next weekend we go to Wood River, and then I think we go back to Caldwell soon and then we’ll finish up in Pocatello before the state tournament,” said Reynolds.

But what makes this team so good?

“We just hit nukes, It’s really fun, because our top five to seven, just hit dingers,” said Taylor.

The Titans are ready to show the country what Magic Valley baseball is all about. But really, the group of kids want to have an awesome experience.

“I feel like my goal is to have fun with my teammates and win as much games as possible,” said Titans third baseman Caleb Fuller.

The community can help the team have a great experience.

The Titans want to raise $60,000 to make the trip.

They have a GoFundMe page, which can be found on the Twin Falls Titans Facebook account, or by CLICKING HERE.

