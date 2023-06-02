Western Days Parade is set for Saturday morning, road closures start at 7 a.m.

By Brevin Monroe
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:33 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Western Days Parade is set for this Saturday at 9:00 a.m. and road closures will be taking place on and near the parade route.

The road closures will start Saturday morning at 7:00 a.m. with Falls Avenue and Shoshone Street from Addison to Second Avenue South.

The next road to close will be Blue Lakes Boulevard north at 8:00 a.m. which is also the time no more vehicles will be allowed on the parade route.

Josh Palmer from the City of Twin Falls shares how you can avoid delays.

During Western Days weekend, especially during the parade, getting around town is a little more challenging and so I would suggest that folks leave earlier for their destination during that time, give yourself more time to arrive at your destination, be flexible, be patient, because we have a lot of people coming to visit and they don’t know the roads that well,” said Palmer.

The parade road closures will only last for the few hours leading up to the parade and will be immediately reopened following the conclusion - which is scheduled for a little after 10:00 a.m.

For more info on all things Western Days, Click Here.

Western Days Parade set for Saturday morning, road closures start at 7 a.m.
Western Days Parade set for Saturday morning, road closures start at 7 a.m.(KMVT-NEWS)

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

58 YEAR OLD GOODING COUNTY RESIDENT ROGER DRIESEL WAS LAST SEEN AT A FAMILY MEMBERS HOME IN...
UPDATE: Body of missing Gooding man found
Police forced to shoot two stray dogs on I-84 over the weekend
Police shoot two stray dogs on I-84 after causing traffic and safety issues
Small tornado spotted in southern Idaho Friday afternoon
Small tornado spotted in southern Idaho Friday afternoon
Crash graphic
A Wendell man has died following a vehicular incident Monday morning in Jerome County
Twin Falls woman takes ownership of local bookstore in a unique way
Twin Falls woman takes ownership of a local bookstore in a unique way

Latest News

How to have a successful and safe biking season.
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office reminds bicyclists of the rules of the road
Ahoy, mateys! Motorists in Buhl experience an unusual roadblock on Wednesday
Ahoy, mateys! Motorists in Buhl experience an unusual roadblock on Wednesday
What Rising Stars Equine Therapy is all about
What Rising Stars Equine Therapy is all about
OverComers Youth Group is hosting a suicide prevention concert June 3rd
OverComers Church is hosting a Suicide Prevention Concert to bring awareness to the Magic Valley