Western Days Parade is set for Saturday morning, road closures start at 7 a.m.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Western Days Parade is set for this Saturday at 9:00 a.m. and road closures will be taking place on and near the parade route.

The road closures will start Saturday morning at 7:00 a.m. with Falls Avenue and Shoshone Street from Addison to Second Avenue South.

The next road to close will be Blue Lakes Boulevard north at 8:00 a.m. which is also the time no more vehicles will be allowed on the parade route.

Josh Palmer from the City of Twin Falls shares how you can avoid delays.

During Western Days weekend, especially during the parade, getting around town is a little more challenging and so I would suggest that folks leave earlier for their destination during that time, give yourself more time to arrive at your destination, be flexible, be patient, because we have a lot of people coming to visit and they don’t know the roads that well,” said Palmer.

The parade road closures will only last for the few hours leading up to the parade and will be immediately reopened following the conclusion - which is scheduled for a little after 10:00 a.m.

