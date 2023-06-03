2023 Twin Falls Western Days kicked off on Friday at the City Park

Event runs through Sunday and includes fun for the whole family.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:46 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Twin Falls Western Days kicked off Friday afternoon, marking 40 years of fun in the sun for Twin Falls residents.

From now until Sunday the event offers a family friendly atmosphere with something for everyone.

This year, they have around 45 vendors that range from bird houses to six foot woodworking’s. And... free entertainment.

Gordy Schroder was in charge of entertainment and says, “this year at Twin Falls Western Days we’re super excited this is the 40th year anniversary and i’ll tell you what the committee has pulled out all the big guns. We’ve got the bounce houses the kids can come be in. Probably one of the biggest turnouts for a parade I’ve seen in a lot of years and they got on me and we found some amazing national touring acts to come through.”

And while you’re listening to the bands, there’s plenty to eat.

One of the highlights is all the food options - and this year is no exception.

Stan Crowley , 2023 Chairman of the Western Days committee says, “corn dogs, you got philly cheesesteaks, Gyros, BBQ, Nachos, I mean what more could you ask for , kettle corn back there. You can get your picture taken and give it to your mom or give it to your dad.. you can have it for father’s day, a calendar made.. Father’s day is coming up.”

For more information, Click Here.

