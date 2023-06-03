Former employee with the Wendell School District charged with disseminating material harmful to minors

Swainston allegedly send a nude image of himself to three different students in Gooding.
Handcuffs
Handcuffs
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:17 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Joseph Swainston of Gooding was charged on Friday with three misdemeanor counts of disseminating material harmful to minors.

According to a press release issued by the Gooding County Prosecuting Attorneys Office; between June 1st, 2022 and October 1st, of 2022, Swainston allegedly send a nude image of himself to three different students in Gooding.

At the time of the allegations, he was an employee of the Wendell School District.

Swainston has surrendered himself on the warrant and has posted a $15,000 bond.

