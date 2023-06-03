Former employee with the Wendell School District charged with disseminating material harmful to minors

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Joseph Swainston of Gooding was charged on Friday with three misdemeanor counts of disseminating material harmful to minors.

According to a press release issued by the Gooding County Prosecuting Attorneys Office; between June 1st, 2022 and October 1st, of 2022, Swainston allegedly send a nude image of himself to three different students in Gooding.

At the time of the allegations, he was an employee of the Wendell School District.

Swainston has surrendered himself on the warrant and has posted a $15,000 bond.

