Nursing assistant sent to prison for stealing cash, using credit cards from elderly patients

Ladasia Vinson was sentenced to two years in prison for stealing from elderly patients at a senior facility. (Source: WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:50 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio woman who was convicted of stealing from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.

WOIO reports that Ladasia Vinson was sentenced to two years in jail for stealing from patients while working at an assisted living facility last year.

Authorities said Vinson stole from patients at the facility over a two-month span while she worked as a nursing assistant.

“It appeared she was utilizing their credit cards, making purchases, and also stealing cash for her own use,” Bay Village Police Department Sgt. Jay Elish said.

In court, Vinson said her intention was never to hurt or violate anyone and called her actions “stupid.”

According to police, Vinson was employed through a private company and the senior health facility in Bay Village was one of the three places she worked.

“I believe she deserves the harshest punishment allowed,” Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said.

O’Malley also read a statement from a victim that said, “This is my home. Imagine living in a place where you have to lock up your purse. If my situation isn’t bad enough ... I’ve been robbed.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

58 YEAR OLD GOODING COUNTY RESIDENT ROGER DRIESEL WAS LAST SEEN AT A FAMILY MEMBERS HOME IN...
UPDATE: Body of missing Gooding man found
Police forced to shoot two stray dogs on I-84 over the weekend
Police shoot two stray dogs on I-84 after causing traffic and safety issues
Small tornado spotted in southern Idaho Friday afternoon
Small tornado spotted in southern Idaho Friday afternoon
The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office had to rescue a stranded motorist after his GPS took him...
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office rescue motorist after GPS took him off-road
A Boise man is being investigated for possible Ponzi Scheme related to fake cannabis business
A Boise man is being investigated for possible Ponzi scheme related to fake cannabis business

Latest News

Handcuffs
Former employee with the Wendell School District charged with disseminating material harmful to minors
The cause of the derailment was being investigated.
More than 200 killed and 900 hurt after 2 trains derail in India; hundreds still trapped in coaches
2023 Twin Falls Western Days kicks off at the City Park
2023 Twin Falls Western Days kicked off on Friday at the City Park
FILE - This Aug. 4, 2020, file photo shows Chad Daybell during a court hearing in St. Anthony,...
Trial set for Chad Daybell