Trial set for Chad Daybell

FILE - This Aug. 4, 2020, file photo shows Chad Daybell during a court hearing in St. Anthony,...
FILE - This Aug. 4, 2020, file photo shows Chad Daybell during a court hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho. Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against Chad and Lori Daybell in connection with the deaths of Lori Daybell's two youngest children and Chad Daybell's previous wife last year. The prosecutors made the announcement in court filings on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.(John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:37 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A trial date has been set for Chad Daybell on April 1, 2024.

Chad will face a jury trial in Ada County, the same as his wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, did. The notice of trial setting currently has the trial slated to run from April 1st through May 31, 2024. If Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial is any indicator, that trial could end up taking less than the time currently allotted.

Chad faces similar charges to Lori, their cases were joined together up until roughly a month before the start of her trial, which ran for 6 weeks including a week of jury selection. Lori was found guilty on 1st Degree Murder Charges of her children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and Conspiracy charges surrounding their deaths and the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad’s previous wife.

Evidence presented and witnesses who testified in Lori’s trial will likely remain the same, as the prosecution presented a motion that Judge Boyce has accepted keeping all evidence and current hearings sealed from Lori’s trial.

