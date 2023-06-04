First-Ever Mural in Gooding County

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The wall of the public pool at East Park in Gooding is the site of the county’s first ever mural. Two artists along with kids in the community teamed up with the You Succeed Program to create a mural in every single county in Idaho. Gooding County is the latest and fourth county in Idaho to receive the art.

“That’s the big part of this program, really trying to get healthy opportunities for kids, especially in smaller communities,” said Resiliency Champion Chelsea Lee of the You Succeed Program. “That’s our main focus, getting these opportunities out to kids and connecting with community partners to bring the activities to them.”

The theme of the Gooding County Mural is: Hope Lives Here, which symbolizes healthy outcomes through positive experiences.

The mural was created with the help of around 20 local kids who played rock-paper-scissors for turns to help, and some even jumped into the nearby pool fully-clothed after being dared by the artists. Those who helped with the painting will be able to talk about it whenever they go by the park.

“Hopefully this is just one step to doing more activities in our community and surrounding communities, and just really helping people see the importance of having kids involved,” Lee said. “And also seeing the kids getting to come to the park and say ‘Hey I helped paint that’ or when they come to the pool, just being a part [is great].

The mural is expected to be completed by the end of the weekend.

