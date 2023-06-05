Crazy Dayz on Main helps bring attention to downtown businesses

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Some local businesses downtown held an event of their own Saturday, so they are not forgotten during all the Western Day festivities this weekend.

The 5th annual Crazy Dayz on Main was in downtown Twin Falls on Saturday, between Shoshone Street and Gooding Street.

The family friendly event had everything from local vendors selling a wide array of things, to a petting zoo and some appetizing food.

Some of the local stores on Main Street said events like Crazy Dayz help boost their sales by as much as 50 percent.

Organizer Kindsey Taylor of Brass Monkey said she started it because Western Days tends to suck business away from the shops in downtown Twin Falls.

“You would think we would be busy because people are right at the park, but we were dead. So I was like why not do something to coincide and get people to come downtown,” Taylor said. “It makes Western Days that much better because there is more stuff to do. It just helps generate business for us down here.”

The Farmers Market will start next Saturday in downtown Twin Falls. The market will be held every Saturday until the end of Summer.

