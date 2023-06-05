Spencer, Vivian Jeanne Earl

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Vivian Jeanne Earl Spencer, 79, passed away May 25, 2023, at home with her family by her side.

Jeanne was born January 2, 1944, in Wendell, Idaho to L Ray and Vivian Stanger. She was a natural mini mother and teacher as the oldest of six children. Jeanne grew up in the Magic Valley area and was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Jeanne married Stan Earl in November of 1961. Together they welcomed three children: Jay, Janelle, and Arlon. Ten years later the final, and as he claims, “the favorite,” Dustin was born, completing their family. They had numerous adventures and some of their favorites were riding their motorcycle and snow machines together. Stan died in 1984, leaving Jeanne and Dusty to have many adventures of their own as the older siblings had already left the nest.

Jeanne later married Glen Spencer in September of 1992. Traveling was also an exciting activity they shared, making countless trips around the country. Between the two of them they had eight children. Jeanne loved her family and especially loved family reunions. Gathering as many of her 8 children, 47 grandchildren, and 47 great grandchildren was a highlight of her summers.

Over her lifetime Jeanne was an active member within the community and served in various capacities and callings within the church. She loved teaching the youth both at church and as a seminary teacher. Highlights of her church service included two missions with Glen as Family History and Deseret Industries missionaries, and more than 4 years in the Twin Falls Temple. She was also an avid journal writer, filling dozens of spiral notebooks to document over 60 years of her life.

Jeanne is preceded in death by her parents L Ray and Vivian, siblings Donna and Lonny, son Arlon, and a great grandchild.

She is survived by her husband Glen Spencer, children; Jay (Paula) Earl, Janelle (Charles) Green, Dustin (Amber) Earl, Thom (Stephanie) Spencer, Tiffany (Jody) Dille, Tara (Howard) Wicker, Pam (Cameron) McHan, and Karen Earl. She is also survived by her 47 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren, three siblings, and many nieces, and nephews.

We would like to thank Hospice Visions, namely Steve, Keeley, and Heather, as well as the rest of the staff for the care they gave to Jeanne over the last several months.

A viewing will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Eastland in Twin Falls.

The funeral service will be held starting at 11:00 am at The Church with burial to follow at 2:30 pm at the Wendell Cemetery in Wendell.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link a www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

