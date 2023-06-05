Sunway Splashpad closed for maintenance

The city said they are working diligently to get the issue resolved as soon as possible..
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:48 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Sunway Soccer Complex Splashpad will be closed until further notice for maintenance.

The surface of the Splashpad is peeling and the company who completed the work has been contacted to assess and fix the damage. Additionally,, turning on the Splashpad in this condition will cause further damage.

The city said they are working diligently to get the issue resolved as soon as possible.

