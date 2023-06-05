Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office reminds visitors of the parking rules when visiting Centennial Park

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you are planning to head down to Centennial Park this summer to enjoy the Snake River, the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office has a warning for you.

This past weekend, 19 vehicles were towed out of Centennial Park on Saturday alone, for parking in the trailer parking area only without a trailer.

The county code for the trailer parking only area went into effect a few years back, and for the first while, they only gave warnings, and then citations.

Now, they will either city or tow away your car if you are parked there in violation of the ordinance. The citation costs $156.60, which doesn’t include the cost of the tow.

Sgt. Ken Mencl says as people enjoy the park and water this summer, it is extremely important to follow this law.

“It presents an obstacle for us in the event of a rescue or an emergency call, to get down here and launch our boat and have a place to park it while we’re out on the water trying to take care of the call that we’re on,” said Sgt. Ken Mencl.

Sgt. Mencl says only trailers for motorized or non-motorized boats are permitted to park there.

Other cars have to park in the parking lots designated for them.

