Twin Falls suicides are up compared to last year so far in 2023

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An unfortunate statistic shows suicides in Twin Falls are up compared to last year.

In 2022 Twin Falls County saw 21 suicides, so far this year there have already been 14.

Lori Stewart with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office says typically the highest rate of suicide is adult males 50 and older, however, she said they are now seeing more suicides in males in their 20s.

She said loved ones could look for warning signs such as changes in behavior, giving things away, and talking about suicide. She added occasionally family and friends who have a loved one that was struggling seem to get better and they stop being concerned.

“Occasionally we see that once somebody has made that decision to take their life by suicide that a peace comes over them and they feel like they’ve found the answer they need,” said Stewart. “So, that family is seeing them seem better, you know, and the family kind of not worried in that point in time.”

Stewart said there are resources for both those struggling with suicidal thoughts and those who have loved ones who have committed suicide or have suicidal thoughts such as the 988 crisis line or 911 in an emergency.

